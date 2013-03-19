Nicholas Dillon Announces Release of Guide to Believing in Oneself and Understanding Their Thoughts and Behavior

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Professional life, career, and relationship coach Nicholas Dillon has authored the book Who Do You Think Your Are? – The Power of Believing in Yourself. The book provides a means to understand what controls thoughts and actions and how one can get life to go in the direction more preferred. By tracing his own actions to the current position he is in, the author directs each reader to redefine their way of thinking with the power of believing.



Throughout the narrative, Dillon peels the layers of what anyone can conceive and believe. It is intended to simplify the message driving thoughts and behavior, in order to bring clarity to complex mind map. There are not too many places this is taught, so the book provides a unique opportunity to start thinking differently and change the course of life.



The book is more than just about motivation and the hype that goes along with it. Readers get a true sense of what changing one’s mindset can really do. Changing thoughts and the perception of the mind map is an underlying theme and which propels the book to be what its real purpose is. Nicholas Dillon is a professional coach in addition to a consultant, family man, and educator.



About Nicholas Dillon

Working out of a private practice in Milwaukee,Wisconsin, Dillon is experienced with a wide range of clients and also gives presentations to general audiences across the nation. He often speaks on empowerment and personal growth. A number of coaching techniques are included with professional sessions. Along with assignments intended to help clients reach their goal, these yield a personalized program for each individual.



Nicholas Dillon will appear and present at Think & Believe Live!, an event built around the idea of personal growth, on April 13. General Admission is $25.00 while VIP spots are being sold at $50.00. You can register at www.thinkandbelievelive.com. Who Do You Think Your Are? – The Power of Believing in Yourself is available now. For more information on the book and the author, visit www.nicholasdillon.com/.



