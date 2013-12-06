Nick Garzilli Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo for ET3 & Hyperloop CA Proposition 2014

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Both Evacuated Tube Transport Technologies (ET3) and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) want to compete against California High-Speed Rail (HSR), but are not allowed to. What is holding up these breakthrough HyperTube transport technologies? Politicians in Sacramento that don't know how to think outside the box and are most concerned about how to channel the flow of taxpayer funded gravy trains to their special interest supporters while the state goes bankrupt.



Nick Garzilli is the COO of ET3 and the organizer of this campaign. The window of time to get HyperTube transport on the CA ballot is closing fast. This needs to be submitted to the California Attorney General by the end of the year for them to have 45-60 days to gather the signatures in Phase 2. ET3 is just weeks away from a big announcement and ground breaking on their 3 mile 400mph demo that they plan to open for the public to experience in 2016. Big money that wants to invest in ET3 also wants to build in CA, and will most likely help us with Phase 2. Once this gets on the ballot, Nick knows it will pass overwhelmingly.



This Indiegogo campaign is to fund Phase 1, the legal research and drafting of a California proposition that will remove the obstacles holding back HyperTube transport from competing to deliver a next generation privately funded ground transportation system that the traffic and smog ridden residents of California deserve.



Break down of the costs:

$20,000 - Legal research and drafting of proposition

$200 - Filing fees with Attorney General

$880-$1980 - Indiegogo fees (4% if goal reached, 9% in not reached)

$500-$1000+ - Perks

Any excess funds that are left over once the goal is met and costs are covered will go to the committee that is formed to pass the Proposition.

This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 27, 2013 - January 07, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1aBj7Cr