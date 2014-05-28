Nick Lanciano Looks to Raise Funds via Indiegogo to Make His Upcoming Film 'Mixer'

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Nick Lanciano was born and raised in South Philadelphia. When he saw Rocky for the first time, he was truly inspired to become a great filmmaker & storyteller. He picked up a movie camera at the age of nine and never looked back.



To date, Nick has made one feature film, 9th & Bay, which was truly a labor of love, and was a classic story of life imitating art and vice versa. Despite being made on a shoestring budget, it was received to critical acclaim, and won an award at the prestigious Myrtle Beach Film Festival.



As for Mixer, in short, its Lethal Weapon meets Se7en.



A hardened, 16-year police veteran…his eager, fresh-faced partner…a young girl scarred by events of her past… and a psychopathic, schizophrenic serial killer with impossible-to-anticipate tendencies. Their lives converge in a way that turns this otherwise nondescript American city into a national news hotbed – and holds its citizens hostage to their own worst fears. So sets the stage for MIXER, an “edge of your seat” psychological thriller.



Nick has a very specific budget, which includes costs and fees for equipment, advertising and marketing, locations, insurance, and cast & crew and catering. The team has also budgeted for post production costs such as festival entrance fees and editing. No matter how much money is raised, everything will go into making this film as good as it can be.



This campaign started on May 17 and will close on July 16, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1ph9oL5