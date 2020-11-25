Nick Nittoli Signs with Warner, Releases New Album "Lil Nicky"

Wimauma, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- Nick Nittoli is a rap artist who also has a long list of credentials alongside him. He is the writer and producer for artists like French Montana, Sam Bruno, Snoop Dogg just to name a few. He signed with warner back in 2018 and has released 2 albums and an ep so far. "Lil Nicky" marks the 3rd album release from Nittoli so far and it doesn't disappoint. Nittoli mixes hip hop, with conscious rap, and "music with a message" as he stated. I like songs like "Name Drop" and "Dead Faces" both singles from "Lil Nicky". 2 hard hitting songs that barely let you catch a breathe. Nittoli slows down the pace with songs like "know me now" which are more about Nittoli's life growing up, and having big dreams. The album picks back up with bangers like "Run It Up" and "Woke Up This Morning" which are both money themed tunes with a heartbeat. Nick certainly has the talent to provide us with more great music and it doesn't look like hes slowing down anytime soon!



About Nick Nittoli

Nick Nittoli is a self taught producer, writer, musician and artist. From an early age his first words "Annie are you OK" from the Michael Jackson song Smooth Criminal. Nick's draws on the late singer as inspiration, but he allows for originality by putting his own twist to his melodies, and producing and writing in every genre.



You might know Nick from Bravo's reality competition, Platinum Hit (hosted by Jewel with reoccurring judge, Kara DioGuardi). In each episode he was challenged to write & perform lyrics from a variety of genres - hard country to pop ballads. Nick placed 4th (out of 12) in the Competition.



Nick has produced & written for artists like Zendaya, Jessie J, French Montana, YG, Neon Hitch, Fabian Mazur and more…!



