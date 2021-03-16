New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The Nickel Alloys Market is forecast to reach USD 16.86 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nickel alloys are used in various applications in different parts of the world. Industry players are involved in improving the metalworking and machining features of several nickel alloys. These efforts will bring in new opportunities in the coming years.



Nickel alloys have achieved application in a broad variety for high-performance purposes in consumer markets and various industries globally. There is an engaging demand for nickel alloys in multiple applications that need high corrosion and heat resistance, most prominently in the oil and gas industry. The demand for these alloys is due to the unique chemical and physical characteristics they possess. The major drawback of the market is the growing cost of raw materials used to manufacture nickel alloys.



Some of the traits that make nickel alloys more useful in applications are increased resistivity, high strength, and incredible tensile strength. Some of the most well-known nickel alloys in industrial applications are nickel-aluminum alloys, nickel-titanium alloys, and nickel-chromium alloys, among others.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



The latest report highlights the significant market changes that have followed the COVID-19 outbreak. The global Nickel Alloys business sector has been undergoing the repercussions of the pandemic that has massively disrupted the global market dynamics and trends and impacted the market in several unfavorable ways. Moreover, the public health emergency has adversely affected the global supply chain and brought about major fluctuations in product prices and demand. However, the global Nickel Alloys market will regain traction in the post-COVID era, industry experts believe.



To get a sample copy of this report, click on link given here: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1468



Regional Scenario:



The geographical outlook of the global Nickel Alloys market is an essential component of this report. The global Nickel Alloys market is categorized into several key regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects have been thoroughly assessed.



Competitive Outlook:



The leading contenders in the global Nickel Alloys market are listed below:

Sandvik Materials Technology Ab , Kennametal Inc., Carpenter Technology Corporation, Thyssenkrupp AG, VDM Metals GmbH, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Precision Castparts Corporation, Haynes International Inc., Columbia Metals Ltd., Aperam S.A. , Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd. , Voestalpine AG , JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd. , Ametek Inc. and Neonickel.



Market Segmentation, by Product Type:



Nickel-aluminum Alloys



Nickel-titanium Alloys



Nickel-chromium Alloys



Market Segmentation, by Application:



High-Performance Alloys



Electronic Alloys



Heat Resistant Alloys



Corrosion Resistant Alloys



Request a ToC for the overview of the premium market report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nickel-alloys-market/toc



Further key findings from the report suggest



High-performance type of alloy segment is valued at USD 3.61 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 4.87 billion by 2026.



This is due to the growing demand from end-user industries mainly from oil & gas and aerospace & defence.



The increasing usage of nickel alloys as high-corrosion resistant and high-temperature alloys in engine and transportation control systems are supporting the growth of the market.



Accelerated developments in aircraft size and increasing performance requirements are expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the aerospace industry.



Rising demand for nickel alloys in manufacturing new aircraft models with more significant performance features is a crucial factor encouraging the market growth.



Nickel alloys are used broadly in the aerospace industry, mainly in engine production.



Due to the rising investments and an increasing number of aircraft deliveries, the application in the aerospace & defence segment is expected to dominate the market.



Aerospace & defence segment is estimated to reach USD 6.66 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.



Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.



Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Size Share, Product Development And Forecast to 2027







Alopecia Market Growth Share, Sales, Production, And Forecast to 2027