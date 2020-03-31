Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve Market Growth by Top Most Key Players 2019-2025 : Wartsila, Shipham Valves, Flowserve Flow Control, Brooksbank Valves

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Nickel-aluminum bronze (NAB) is a metallic alloy that is widely used for ship valves and propellers, among other marine applications.



The Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve.



This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve, presents the global Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.



In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.



Segment by Key players:

- Wartsila

- Shipham Valves

- Flowserve Flow Control

- Brooksbank Valves

- DFT

- ASG

- Exotica Valves

- Wenzhou Dilon Valve co.,LTD



Segment by Type:

- Check Valve

- Ball Valve

- Butterfly Valve

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Marine Application

- Industry Application



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve Market Forecast

4.5.1. Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve Market Analysis And Forecast By Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Type

5.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Type

5.3. Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve Market Size And Volume Forecast By Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube And Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment By Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis By Type



6. Global Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve Market Analysis And Forecast By Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Application

6.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Application

6.3. Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Nickel-Aluminum Bronze (NAB) Valve Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=36737



