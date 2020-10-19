Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries Market Global Insights, Status, and Growth Forecast 2020-2030

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- The Global Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.



Market Segmentation



Top leading Companies of Global Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries Market are – Duracell, Energizer Holdings, Panasonic, Primearth EV Energy, Spectrum Brands, GP Batteries International, Panasonic, Spectrum Brands (Rayovac), Duracell, Aeg Powertools



Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Small-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics; Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV 2) By Application: Automotive; Cordless Phone; Dust Collector; Personal Care; Lighting Tools; Electric Tool



The nickel metal hydride batteries market consists of sales of nickel metal hydride batteries and related products. Nickel metal hydride battery refers to energy storage battery or rechargable battery in general. These batteries are composed of electrochemical charge/discharge reactions that occur between a positive electrode and a negative electrode and are used in widespead applications especially in high-end portable electronic products.



The global nickel metal hydride batteries market was worth $ 0.48 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3% and reach $0.43 billion by 2023.



The nickel metal hydride market covered in this report is segmented by type into small-sized Ni-MH battery for consumer electronics, large-sized Ni-MH battery for HEV. It is also segmented by application into automotive, cordless phone, dust collector, personal care, lighting tools, electric tool.



Nickel metal hydride batteries are increasingly being used in hybrid vehicles. The wide temperature range between -30 C to + 75 C and rapid charging capacity made these batteries ideal for the automotive sector. NiMH batteries can handle the high power levels which is essential for electric vehicles. According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) report, electric vehicle sales are expected to reach 540 million by 2040, which is around 32% of the worlds passenger vehicles. The increasing demand for electric vehicles will positively impact the NiMH battery market.



Regulations introduced by various governments for the rechargeable batteries manufacturing hindered the growth of the market. The battery manufacturing process generates wastewater and releases pollutants such as cadmium, cobalt, copper, cyanide, iron, lead, manganese, mercury, nickel and zinc. The manufacturers are usually advised, unless mandated to reduce the amount of hazardous substances released in the environment. For example, The USA Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) formulated the Battery Manufacturing Effluent Guidelines and Standards to regulate such pollutants.



Recent developments in NiMH battery manufacturing has improved the lifespan of nickel-metal hydride batteries. The electropositivity of the A-elements makes them easy to be corroded in the alkaline electrolyte used in NiMH batteries. A thin protective layer is used on alloy particles to improve reaction kinetics and corrosion stability of conventional NiMH batteries. In December 2018, Researchers at Stockholm University, a Swedish public university, have developed metal hydride surface structures for NiMH batteries to extend cycle life.



In January 2020, German battery manufacturer, VARTA AG acquired the US based Energizer Holdings, Inc.s subsidiary, VARTA Consumer Batteries for $401 million. The acquisition will likely strengthen VARTA AGs battery business and expand its product portfolio. VARTA Consumer Batteries manufactures and markets dry and primary batteries globally. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Ellwangen, Germany.



