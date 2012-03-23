Nicole Randles to Provide Clean Green Nation Products to Davie, FL Residents

Davie, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Nicole Randles, a green professional based in Davie, Florida.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Nicole will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. She specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. A key objective in her role at Clean Green Nation will be to maintain and update an informational blog regarding renewable energy practices and newsworthy information.



“I think renewable energy and sustainable living are the keys to a bright future in Davie Florida,” says Nicole. “Florida uses renewable energy in many different ways. There are a lot of uses that are becoming more popular, such as pool heaters in residential homes and hotels. You can also see renewable energy being used in construction sites, school zones and even roads with new speed limit signs.”



Nicole will also offer homeowners the ability to shop online for energy efficient items through her Clean Green Nation store. Items such as inexpensive solar pool heaters can be compared and purchased for private and commercial use by energy conscious citizens. This sale of energy efficient products will be aimed at increasing Davie, FL electric bill savings for residents who invest in sustainable technology.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to making green energy information accessible for concerned citizens. By providing resources and information about green energy trends, Clean Green is helping North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. Educating citizens on sustainable energy practices is just the first step in heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"I hope to advocate making our planet a better place to live through my partnership with Clean Green Nation,” says Nicole. “I think that renewable energy is a positive change for our environment and could really make a difference if we took advantage of what it has to offer. We need to stop depending on our old ways. Living greener will give us a brighter future for us, our children and our planet.”



Nicole will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://nicoler.cleangreennation.com.