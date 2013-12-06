Nigel Smith Starts Indiegogo Fundraiser for the Enhancement of Wireless DSLR Camera Remote Control Tethering System 'XtremeTether'

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- XtremeTether is a sophisticated wireless DSLR camera remote control tethering system,that takes tethered photography to an extreme level. It plugs into the DSLR camera’s USB port, giving users a full wireless remote control tether using an app in their iPad, MAC (iPhone, Windows , Android soon).



XtremeTether helps make life easier by giving total wireless tethering remote control of the camera, and helps users get those tricky shots that were hard to get, by allowing them to place the camera where they couldn’t before and still be able to control it, wirelessly. XtremeTether also saves money by including a lot of features in one device.



While shooting, images are automatically transmitted from the camera to the MAC or mobile device (iPhone, iPad, Android,etc). The full resolution images are instantly displayed on a much bigger screen, helping users see the real images, reducing expensive time consuming re-shoots. One can shoot from the camera itself, or remotely from the app.



At present, XtremeTether is ready to go for iPad and MAC versions.

- Embedded Linux software inside XtremeTether transmitter is complete

- XtremeTether hardware from OEM manufacturer is FCC certified already.

- High speed triggering hardware/software for accessory cable is complete

- Wireless Pan / Tilt software for Bescor MP-101/360 accessory cable is complete

- iPad and MAC version of the app is complete.

- Live wireless video stream of cameras view finder, viewed in app

- View and change almost any camera setting from the app (ex ISO, WB, Shutter, exposure etc)

- Shoot from the camera or from the app

- While shooting, full resolution images wirelessly uploaded to your computer

- Zoom in / out on images

- Touch Focusing

- Movie recording plus monitor the movie being recorded remotely

- Control motorized camera panning and tilting wirelessly from the app

- High speed photography with 4 channels of sensors for triggering on sound, light, laser, motion etc.

- 150 image editing effects built into the app

- 802.11 b/g/n Access Point mode generates its own wireless network

- Built in re-chargeable battery provides around 6 – 8 hrs of use



Funds raised will be used to:

- Create software for Android and Windows PC/Mobile.

- Add more features as suggested by the backers.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: December 01, 2013 - January 15, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/19ieJbB