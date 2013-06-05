Nigeria Business Forecast Report Q3 2013 - New Market Report

New Country Reports research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- The announcement of a merger of several of the most important political parties may pose an eventual challenge to the dominance of the PDP, but the strength of the unity has yet to be tested.
Growth will benefit from an improving trade account and an anticipated rebound in oil production, but headwinds, including security concerns in oil-producing regions and in the northern states, will constrain real GDP expansion to some degree.
Major Forecast Changes
We have upwardly adjusted our current account forecast for 2013, down in large part to a recent decline in imports and the prospect of improving oil exports. We are now projecting a surplus of 8.3% of GDP in 2013, compared with our previous projections of 7.3%.
Key Risks To Outlook
The volatility of the price of oil poses a significant risk to export revenues and government receipts. A significant deterioration in the economies of Europe, the US, or other major markets could see the price again head lower, with negative implications for Nigeria's economy.
