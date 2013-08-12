Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Nigeria Oil and Gas Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
Nigeria's hydrocarbon sector is struggling to revive the dynamism and interest it lost over the
past two years. The weak output flows in 2012 were the consequence of flooding, repeated oil thefts and
regulatory uncertainty. We expect feeble production from 2013 and for the following two years. Output
should ramp-up more significantly as many large fields come online after 2014, more than offsetting
current depletion. Adoption of the Petroleum Industry Bill, which we expect around Q413-Q114, would be a
strong signal for investors that Nigeria's hydrocarbon sector is ready to move forward.
The main trends and developments we highlight for Nigeria's oil & gas sector are as follows:
? Disturbances and outages due to oil thieves are continuing throughout 2013, with Shell having declared
force majeure on Bonny Light exports several times since the beginning of the year. We therefore
forecast that 2013 production will be slightly lower than 2012 estimates, reaching 2.50mn barrels per
day (b/d).
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/138982/nigeria-oil-and-gas-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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