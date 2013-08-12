Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Nigeria Oil and Gas Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Nigeria's hydrocarbon sector is struggling to revive the dynamism and interest it lost over the

past two years. The weak output flows in 2012 were the consequence of flooding, repeated oil thefts and

regulatory uncertainty. We expect feeble production from 2013 and for the following two years. Output

should ramp-up more significantly as many large fields come online after 2014, more than offsetting

current depletion. Adoption of the Petroleum Industry Bill, which we expect around Q413-Q114, would be a

strong signal for investors that Nigeria's hydrocarbon sector is ready to move forward.

The main trends and developments we highlight for Nigeria's oil & gas sector are as follows:

? Disturbances and outages due to oil thieves are continuing throughout 2013, with Shell having declared

force majeure on Bonny Light exports several times since the beginning of the year. We therefore

forecast that 2013 production will be slightly lower than 2012 estimates, reaching 2.50mn barrels per

day (b/d).



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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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