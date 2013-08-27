"Nigeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Nigeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Ensuring large low-income populations of developing countries have access to primary healthcare services is dependent on two key factors: financial and geographical positioning. The latest Community Based Health Insurance Scheme in Nigeria, which is based on a US$1 individual contribution to receive healthcare coverage, is easily affordable by most Nigerians. However, despite solving the financial access problem to healthcare services, up take will still be hindered by poor geographical access. Developing hospital infrastructure and improving poor primary healthcare services in remote and rural areas is a relatively long process.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: NGN171.2bn (US$1.08bn) in 2012 to NGN201.3bn (US$1.26bn) in 2013; +17.6% in local currency terms and +16.9% in US dollar terms. Forecasts revised slightly upwards due to modifications to historical figures.
- Healthcare: NGN2,339.2bn (US$14.7bn) in 2012 to NGN2,693.7bn (US$16.9bn) in 2013; +15.2% in local currency terms and +14.6% in US dollar terms. Forecasts revised slightly upwards due to modifications to historical figures.
Risk/Reward Rating:
In Q413, Nigeria maintained its Q313 Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Rating (RRR) score of 38 out of 100, making it the 21st most attractive pharmaceutical market in the Middle East and Africa. Nigeria is regarded as a low-reward, high-risk proposition for multinationals due to drug counterfeiting, corruption and poor pharmaceutical regulations governing the market.
Key Trends And Developments
June 2013
LAUTECH Pharmaceutical Company, registered by the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, was approved by the Pharmacists' Council of Nigeria (PCN) to start producing medicines on a commercial scale. PCN has granted LAUTECH Pharmaceutical Company the authority to produce oral liquid preparations.
Nigeria spends over NGN1.5bn (US$9.4mn) annually on importing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from India, the US and Germany, among other markets, equating to over 85% of its API needs, according to Business Day. Nigeria cannot manufacture APIs because its underdeveloped local chemical industry does not have the capacity to do so, and there is little government commitment to encourage investment in the sector.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends for March 2013 in Pharmaceuticals
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends for January 2013 in Pharmaceuticals
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals - Q1 2013
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals - Q4 2012
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends for February 2013 in Pharmaceuticals
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends for April 2013 in Pharmaceuticals
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends for May 2013 in Pharmaceuticals
- Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Annual Deals Analysis: M&A and Investments Trends - 2012
- Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals - SWOT, Strategy and Corporate Finance Report
- Fortis Healthcare Limited (FORTIS) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile