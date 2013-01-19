"Nigeria Telecommunications Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2013 -- BMI View: We expect strong subscriber growth in Nigeria's mobile market to continue over the medium term, driven by network expansion to previously underserved areas and operators' promotional activities. However, the broadband market, which is currently held back by the lack of backhaul networks, is expected to outperform other sectors in the sector as growing demand and supportive government policy attract much needed investment into the sector.
Key Data
- The mobile market grew 3.4% in Q212 to bring total growth in H112 to 7%.
- Market weighted average blended ARPU fell by 2.3% in Q212.
- The fixed-line sector contracted by 14.1% in Q212 to bring total decline in H112 to 28.4%.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Nigeria is ranked second on BMI's Q412 Risk/Reward ratings (RRR) table for Sub-Saharan Africa. Nigeria scores above the regional average in all four categories of our ratings, although a high rate of unemployment, weak social infrastructure and relatively low GDP per capita contribute to a weak Country Rewards score. Nigeria's population and rapid subscriber growth contribute to a high score the Industry Rewards category but this is counterbalanced by a weak subscriber mix and declining ARPUs.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Caribbean Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Central America Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Australia Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Kazakhstan and Central Asia Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Japan Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Sweden Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Argentina Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Singapore Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- India Telecommunications Report Q4 2012
- Vietnam Telecommunications Report Q4 2012