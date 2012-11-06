Nigerian Pilot Newspapers Commence Plans for 2012 Lecture / Awards & Gala Night

Abuja, Nigeria -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- The Editor in-Chief and Publisher of Nigerian Pilot Newspapers and Nigerian Newsworld Magazine, Prince Dennis Sami has announced the take off of preparations for the 2nd Anniversary Celebrations of the Nigerian Pilot, the fastest growing Nigerian news paper, with Anniversary Lectures/ Awards & Gala Night.



The annual event is billed for the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Tuesday December 11, 2012 at 6pm prompt.



The Nigerian Pilot Newspapers, printed in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt, and the online version, are fast becoming very popular with Nigerians and friends of Nigeria living abroad. Brittani Osmond, a respected American Public Affairs Analyst, commends the online news papers for the balanced news coverage and highly investigative reporting style.



Dr. Ken Oghidi, the Group Head of Administration, who made these plans known to newsmen said “the 2011 Anniversary celebration was great for many reasons including the unveiling of the rebranded NigerianPilot.com website but the 2012 edition will see the Group doing much more for its online readers, and for this reason we have engaged ISL Technologies Ltd, a top ICT Consulting firm, to help us achieve wider cyber penetration.”



The Nigerian Pilot Newspaper is published daily and circulated across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory. The Nigerian Pilot Newspaper is preferred today in the country for its incisive reportage of politics, business, entertainment, fashion and style, features, analysis, finance, oil and gas, education, real estate, jobs, technology, international news, etc.



Dr. Oghidi said the paper has achieved a high ranking in the Nigerian media industry within 2 short years which is unprecedented in the industry.



“This iconic achievement is the summation of the untiring contributions of both the management and entire editorial staff working from the Abuja headquarters and the seven bureau offices across the country” he stated.



The 2nd Nigerian Pilot Anniversary Lecture will feature two major lectures. The first is titled “Nigeria: 52 Years After and the Challenge of Nation Building” to be delivered by Professor Julius Okogie. Executive Secretary Nigerian Universities Commission and the second lecture is titled “Security Challenges in Contemporary Nigeria: The Way Forward” by Admiral Ola Ibrahim, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff.



In conclusion, the Director of Administration said invited guests will be treated to fantastic goodies on December 11, 2012.



