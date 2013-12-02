Night Vision Security Develops Online and IP Based Security Strategies for Clients

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Security is an immediate concern for businesses small and large, particularly those that keep valuable information and resources on site. It is of equal concern to those providing accommodation and letting and those managing construction sites on which valuable equipment and materials are left nightly. To ensure the safety of these areas, South Wales based Night Vision Security are quickly establishing a national presence as a primary vendor of everything from CCTV to security patrols.



The company’s services include Car park control management, electronic tagging & surveillance and emergency response to alarms, patrolling of premises both internally and externally, protection of staff, buildings and other assets, CCTV operation and surveillance and remote CCTV Monitoring. Their manned security services in Cardiff and across the region are highly sought after.



The company have increased the use of online and IP based CCTV access, which is of particular benefit to national companies and franchises who need to centralize their security services to manage them most effectively. They are also now branching into online security to provide access control to prevent data theft. For business looking for CCTV companies in Cardiff or anywhere in the UK Night Vision Security now offers the highest technical solution available in the UK.



The company even offer close personal protection services for high value individuals, which can be hired by the individual themselves or by venues that VIPs are visiting in order to ensure their safe visit and transit through the area.



A spokesperson for Night Vision Security explained, “The fundamental mission of Night Vision Security is to protect the life, property and assets of the clients we serve in a manner consistent with the highest ideals within our industry, and to take advantage of those advancements both in technology and sales that help us succeed in that endeavour. Cyber-crime is on the rise and more and more of a company’s assets are now stored digitally and we provide a means for defence against that, while also using the power of the internet for remote CCTV monitoring for the fastest reporting.”



About Night Vision Security

Night Vision Security is a business in South Wales providing security services to the surrounding areas. They offer a complete range of security solutions, from car park management to personal security escorts and private investigators. Their management team have years of experience in the business and are fully committed to the business. For more information, please visit: http://www.nightvisionsecurity.co.uk/