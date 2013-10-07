Nighthawk Lights Announces Top Honors for the Nighthawk UltraLight

Columbia, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- The Nighthawk UltraLight — Today, Nighthawk Lights, LLC announced that over 500 members of the North American Hunting Club have field tested the Nighthawk UltraLight and has awarded the Hands-Free LED Flashlight 4 Stars and a “Member Approved” status. In a statement by Tony Stokes from the North American Media Group “I am so happy to report that the NightHawk UltraLight has officially been tested and is recommended by the Hunting Club”



“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious ranking and recommendation by the testing members of the North American Hunting Club” said Keith Lucas, Managing Member at Nighthawk Lights, LLC .



New Gear for Hunters

Many customers have already enjoyed the benefits from the use of this unique hands-free LED flashlight. And now the world’s largest hunting club community has now embraced and recommends the UltraLight as one of the newest and best pieces of gear in their hunting arsenal. Mr. Jeff Keddy a Hunting Club member commented “The product is extremely useful for hard to reach places. Great lighting for small light. It is ready right out of the package and you really can't beat the price”



UltraLight History

The Nighthawk UltraLight is the third generation Hands-free LED Flashlight produced by Nighthawk Lights. The Nighthawk MicroLight was the first hands-free LED flashlight that was developed. It was designed for and used by military pilots for use during night sorties and ground operations. Throughout the years the MicroLight has been redesigned and updated to provide everyday consumers a flashlight that is a reliable, durable and a unique tool that works in environments where “traditional” flashlights are just not practical. Today, our third generation flashlight, which is available in the consumer markets as the UltraLight, boasts a huge increase over its predecessors in LED brightness, battery life and durability.



vailability



Nighthawk Lights, LLC ’s commitment to deliver the latest products and technologies coupled with everyday applications puts us in a very unique position within the marketplace. The Nighthawk UltraLight is available immediately at http://NighthawkLights.com and at select outdoor retailers.



About Nighthawk Lights, LLC

Founded in 1995, Nighthawk Lights, LLC is the worldwide leader in LED Flashlights and Solar Battery Charger products. The company offers a wide range of products designed to “Light and Power Your World”



Nighthawk Lights, LLC and The Nighthawk UltraLight are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Nighthawk Lights, LLC in the United States and/or other countries.



The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



For more information, press only:

Keith Lucas

803-271-0588

KLucas@NighthawkLights.com



For more information on The Nighthawk UltraLight:

NighthawkLights.com