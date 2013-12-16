Nighthawk Lights, LLC Announces Availability of the Bantam Series

Columbia, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Today Nighthawk Lights, LLC announced immediate availability of the HB-62 and KG-66 Bantam Series LED Flashlights.



“The Bantam Series fills a long-time void for consumers seeking a multi-functional, high intensity, durable and rugged everyday carry flashlight,” said Keith Lucas, a Managing Member at Nighthawk Lights, LLC.



Many customers have already enjoyed the benefits of selecting the HB-62 and KG-66. The Bantam Series, offer distinctive features that give users options that were not available to them previously. This Series was specifically designed to provide users with a reliable and bright alternative to what had become common place in the everyday carry flashlight category.



“Too many LED flashlights on the market today are designed as a one-size-fits-all product,” said Lucas, “The HB-62 and the KG-66 boast operating modes that fit most of one's everyday situations. From low light requirements to throwing a beam 195 feet, these flashlights fit the bill perfectly. Not only do they offer different brightness settings they boast an array of other features not typically found in other flashlights in this category. They are waterproof to 2 meters, shock-proof, crafted from aerospace aluminum, utilize a true orange metal reflector behind a double polished glass lens, and we offer all of this and more, in a three inch long by one half inch wide frame. This is our first step into the hand-held LED flashlight category and it is extremely exciting for us. These two products are on a great course and we are looking forward to becoming a leader in the EDC marketplace” Lucas concluded.



About Nighthawk Lights, LLC

Founded in 1995, Nighthawk Lights, LLC is a leader in Flashlight and Solar Battery Charger manufacturing and distribution. The company offers a range of products designed for personal illumination and personal solar power uses.



Nighthawk Lights, LLC and the HB-62 and KG-66 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Nighthawk Lights, LLC in the United States and/or other countries.



The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



For more information, press only:



Keith Lucas

141 Pelham Dr. Ste. 142

Columbia, SC 29209

803.271.0588

Sales@NighthawkLights.com

For more information on the HB-62 and KG-66:

http://NighthawkLights.com



For more information on the HB-62 and KG-66:

http://NighthawkLights.com