Nihal Fashions Offering the Widest Range of Traditional Indian Wear for Men at Great Prices

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Nihal Fashions the leading online store that sells the widest range of ethnic Indian wear for both the sexes is offering a wide range of traditional Indian wear for men at the best prices. The company which is headquartered in Mumbai, India, tries to blend traditional Indian style with trendy, high quality fabrics to create attire that can be worn by all those who believe that traditional wear is something that is never out of fashion. The company is engaged in wholesale, retail and export of Indian ethnic wear for admirers in all parts of the globe.



A senior executive of the company stated that, “We offer an unmatched range of authentic Indian wear, which includes designer men’s wear, women’s designer wear and kids’ dresses. Our customers come to us as all the ethnic wear that we sell are highly adorned with the best jewels, gemstones and zari work, which is in line with the tradition of our wonderful country. We have an online store that caters to the needs of our clients from India, while those from other parts of the world, who love our range, can place their orders telephonically. We make use of premium shipping companies for both domestic and international orders and hence make sure that buyers receive their products in the minimum amount of time.”



Traditional Indian wear is extremely popular in the world as the preferred way to dress for cultural occasions, auspicious ceremonies and other important gatherings. Understanding that traditional wear is never out of fashion, Nihal Fashions has an exquisite range of highly exclusive ethnic Indian dresses for the entire family. Since the company is also a wholesale dealer of traditional Indian dresses, buyer can simply visit the website of the company to purchase the best quality Indian dresses at the most affordable prices.



“We have a dedicated customer care department that is always ready to listen to the requirements and queries of all our customers. We are dedicated to deliver the premium online shopping experience to all our visitors and hence try to offer the best and the most unique dresses, to all our clients, at the most reasonable prices. We have always been regarded as trend setters in the ethnic fashion industry and this is something that encourages us to improve on our designs to make them even more enticing for the modern world”, further added the executive.



The range of dresses offered by Nihal Fashions includes designer wedding sarees, men’s sherwani, men’s kurta pajama, stoles, turbans and traditional footwear. The entire range of products on offer at the online store of the company are made using best quality materials and include several jewels and gemstones as well. Those planning to buy gent’s kurta online can head over to the given link for the widest range.



About Nihal Fashions

Based in Mumbai, India, Nihal Fashions is a leading name in the traditional Indian fashion industry. The company’s online fashion store lists a wide range of authentic Indian dresses for men, women and kids. The entire range of products on offer are produced using the best quality materials and are offered at the most reasonable prices. Those who are planning to buy cheap sherwani suits for men can visit for the best range at the most affordable prices.



Contact Details:

34/35 Ladia Bunglow,

Near Sujata Niketan Bldg.,

Behind Malad Sahakari Bank,

Rani Sati Marg,

Malad (East),

Mumbai - 400097

India

Website: http://www.nihalfashions.com/