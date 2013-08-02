Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- This press release addresses the specific details of the June 15th 2013 announcement by G3 Development Social Media Owner, Adam Green (SLC Utah), to further expand operations in to the Japanese Market. At the monthly International Directors Meeting, the Chairman of the Board extended the Japanese Network Marketing Talent Search through September 2013. Mr. Green also committed an additional $100,000 per month in Reputation Management for Top Japanese Network Builders.



Niigata Chubu Extreme Marketing Builder and #1 MXI Corp Team Builder, Adam Paul Green, Is Controlling the September 2013 Grand Opening of Xocai Japan Through his G3 Development Social Media Webinar Technology for Distributors in Fukui Chubu Fukui



Grow A Business With Localized Web Traffic From THEIR OWN Google-Friendly Blog Website! G3 Make's It Easy...



Google ranks websites based on the relevance, freshness, and content structure. G3 creates powerful custom content for the client that search engines LOVE based on important keywords about their business type and location. Then, G3 will merge that content with specific details the client's have given them about The client themselves! The result...? A powerful web presence that helps propel the client to the top of search results!



G3 Development Writes "Powerful Custom Content" Specific to THE CLIENT!



G3 localize's their content



G3 includes relevant keywords and optimized links



G3 Publishes the Clients Content at the Right Frequency!



Appeals to search engines like Google



Search engines index the clients information SOONER



G3 Creates and Manages the Tools For the Cleint!



G3 provides the blog



G3 provides the hosting



As the cleints new blog site begins to fill with content, and they establish a web presence, search engines begin to notice, index, and list them in their results. This is often referred to as "Organic SEO". The more custom content they have, the higher the site climbs in search results. If they're new to blogging and web marketing, G3 understands. For the most part, they'll take care of things for the client. However if they would like to get involved, G3 created an easy-to-follow instructions and a cool video library to help them become more familiar with their new blog site. G3 Development provides access to these resources once the client has established an account.



About Us

G3 Mission Statement:

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions in entrepreneurialism, business development, social media and venture capitalism.

G3 Vision Statement:

To provide leadership in establishing strength with our client’s international businesses, being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity