Nike HyperVenom Neymar Is One of the New Launches by Nike for World Cup, 2014

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- FIFA World Cup, 2014 is just a month away and sports companies are joining the bandwagon of excitement as much as fans are. FIFA World Cups is not only the biggest event in the football world but in the sports world. The involvement of various sports companies gives new meaning to such restlessly anticipated and widely followed tournament. Nike is a renowned name in the sports industry and it is doing everything that it can to feed the excitement in fans and their passion to support their favourite teams. Nike Hypervenom Neymar football shoes are among the latest releases by the sports gear manufacture.



Football fans go to great extent to exhibit their support for their favourite teams. Wearing teams’ T-shirts and players’ shoes, carrying flyers, waving flags, etc. are all the various modes of showing excitement and support. Nike knows and understands the passion of football fans as it has been catering to the industry for decades. Thus, it comes up with innovative ideas to meet the expectation of passionate fans from the company. Nike Mercurial World Cup 2014 is a range of football boots that signifies the commitment of the company towards football. The series has 16 varieties of boots that range from black and metal shades to neon and vibrant colours.



All the shoes and other products posted at Nikehypervenom website can be purchased online in bulk or single pieces. The ordered products are shipped wwith full insurance coverage and delivery confirmation receipt to be signed by recipients. The courier service normally takes 5 – 7 days to deliver the product. However, express delivery is offered to those customers to order for it. Orders are dispatched within 24 hours of payment in both cases but express delivery takes only 3 – 5 business days. However, international deliveries are subject to separate custom protocols of every country and cannot be controlled by Nikehypervenom. However, customers can track the progress of delivery.



Streamlined shipment and professional sports quality are the key benefits that customers get purchasing at Nikehypervenom. With the stage set for the arrival and welcome of FIFA World Cup 2014, Neymar football boots launched by Nike seems to be the right product to be gifted or purchased for personal use. The quality of the boots cannot be doubted. Still, the name that adds significant value to the product as nothing can be better for Neymar fans than wearing football boots that are named after their favourite sportsman and manufactured by one of the top sports companies.



About Nike Hypervenom

Nike Hypervenom is an online sports gear shop that sells products manufactured by most of the renowned sports gear manufacturers. It is certified by VeriSign Secured and Scan Alert Hacker Safe. The website has 2014 football World Cup-specific products as well as of continental championship-specific ones.



Website: http://www.nikehypervenomneymar.com



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