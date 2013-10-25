"Nike Inc in Apparel (World)" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Sportswear giant Nike is rebuilding itself to cement its leadership of the global apparel market. It has sold off smaller brands Umbro and Cole Haan, to focus on the Nike brand as a tool for global expansion, as well as developing a more fashion-aligned position for its brands Converse and Hurley. With the forthcoming 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 summer Olympics both to be staged in Brazil, the company has massive opportunities to grow sales not only in the host country, but also globally.
Euromonitor International's Nike Inc in Apparel (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Apparel industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Clothing, Footwear, Sportswear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Apparel market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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