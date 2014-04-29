Nike Mercurial Presents a Range of Shoes for Professional Footballers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- One of the most important accessories for a sports person is the shoes he wears. The shoes should be light and should fit well to give them proper hold. Sports generally require huge amount of running and if the quality of the she is not good then it could be dangerous for the player. The performance of the player would be hampered and at the same time there are chances of suffering an injury. Instead of taking these risks the player should get the best shoes for himself and stay fit on the field. One of the best range of boots that have been the favourite of almost all the soccer fans are the Nike mercurial range of shoes.



Among the mercurial range one of the shoes that has been most awaited by the soccer fans is the Nike mercurial 02m . This range has been updated with new features and comes with an innovative design. These shoes have unique chrome line finish combined with the silver colour. Nike is famous for bringing new boots, trainers and unique models of shoes. They bring shoes with new features and updated technology that prove to be helpful for the players while performing on the field. Famous footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Drogba have been known to use these unique ranges of shoes developed by Nike.



Along with the mercurial 02m the mercurial fast forward collection of Nike is also known to be one of the favourites of some of the famous football players. The mercurial fast forward comes with modern boot technology and unique designs and prints. It has been engineered by experts and proves to be very comfortable while the player is on the field. The Nike mercurial silver has been one of the best innovations that have come up from the company. It has been loved by almost all the sports persons and proved to be unique when compared with other shoes in the same range.



These are professional shoes that are mainly aimed at the professional footballers. The professionals who go out to play tournaments cannot compromise on the quality of their shoes and need to be at their best when they are on the field. Since there are different innovations coming up the sports person needs to stay aware of all these updates and use the best sport accessories. The shoes are engineered in such a way that they provide flexibility to the player and help him run fast. The mercurial has a lightening heel and improves the visibility of the player that proves to be helpful for accurate passing.



About Nike Mercurial

Nike Mercurial is a site where the soccer fans can have a look at the latest shoes developed for the players. The shoes are available at a good discounted rate and buyers can take the advantage of these discounts get their favourite range of shoes.



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