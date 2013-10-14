NIKO Construction Supply Announces Access Doors and Sticky Mats Back in Stock for October

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- NIKO Construction Supply is pleased to announce that access doors and sticky mats are back in stock for customers this October. Not only are these products available on the company website, but NIKO Construction Supply will deliver these products in an efficient manner. All construction supplies are priced lower than any competitor and are made from the highest quality materials. Right now, the company is offering the Cendrex PFN 24 X 36 fire-rated access door for the low price of $226.65. Since customers who purchase this product will spend over $100, they will receive a 25-man first-aid kit, on the house.



As two of the most popular products used for construction and DIY projects, access doors and sticky mats prove to be beneficial. Access doors are used by thousands of employees within the construction industry throughout the United States. They offer many benefits including providing access to, as well as concealing, equipment needed for inspection, maintenance or repair.



Sticky mats are also used by many within the construction industry, especially when there is a restoration project that needs to be completed. One of the best ways to reduce the amount of contamination and bacteria from leaving a restoration area is by using sticky mats. Easy to use, sticky mats track contamination, bacteria, and other dirt particles from the shoes of employees when they step on them. When used properly, employees are able to eliminate any risk of tracking any of the contaminated sources to their other areas of the work site, their cars, or their homes.



Access doors and sticky mats are available to purchase from NIKO Construction Supply today. For further information on each product, a company representative can be reached by calling 1-800-707-5595. Feel free to check the website frequently for information on new products and specials.



About NIKO Construction Supply

NIKO Construction Supply is the leading partner in construction, bringing customers the highest quality and service, in the marketplace today. The company carries a complete line of competitively priced construction supplies. NIKO Construction Supply aligns itself with innovative manufacturing to bring the latest technology in building products to a job site at the lowest price possible. Their commitment to service is unmatched, with guaranteed on-time delivery and a one-stop purchasing experience. Offering industrial cleaning equipment and supplies, NIKO Construction Supply is superior to other companies in the industry.



To learn more NIKO Construction Supply your partner in construction supplies visit http://www.nikomedonline.com.