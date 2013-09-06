NIKO Construction Supply Announces Industrial Cleaning Supplies Back in Stock This September

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- NIKO Construction Supply is pleased to announce that their popular industrial cleaning supplies are back in stock and customers can order them throughout the entire month of September. Customers who purchase industrial cleaning supplies from NIKO Construction Supply will not only be keeping their work environment clean, but they will also take part in keeping the world “green.” NIKO Construction Supply offers the safest and most affordable industrial cleaning supplies on the market today. Today, having reliable cleaning supplies is more important than ever, because without them, people around the world would be more susceptible to allergens, diseases and viruses such as H1N1. For the widest selection and best prices of high-quality industrial cleaning supplies, visit the NIKO Construction Supply website today.



Various industries throughout the world turn to NIKO Construction Supply for industrial cleaning supplies. They can be used in educational establishments, hospitals, offices, construction sites and at home. An adhesive mat is an efficient cleaning product that will keep any work area free of germs. As one of the most popular industrial cleaning supplies offered by NIKO Construction Supply, adhesive mats help reduce contamination, removing dust, dirt and dander from the shoes of employees, as soon as they step on them.



Adhesive mats are easy to apply and highly effective, as they feature peel away layers that remove particles from footwear worn by people coming in and out of the work site. Easy-to-use, the adhesive mats have multiple layers, making it easy to trap unwanted dirt particles. This industrial cleaning product will help keep work sites safe and clean. Don’t let contamination ruin the production on a work site. Call NIKO Construction Supply today for more information. An expert will be available to answer any questions about the products, so customers have a better understanding of what their purchasing.



About NIKO Construction Supply

NIKO Construction Supply is the leading partner in construction, bringing customers the highest quality and service, in the marketplace today. The company carries a complete line of competitively priced construction supplies. NIKO Construction Supply aligns itself with innovative manufacturing to bring the latest technology in building products to a job site at the lowest price possible. Their commitment to service is unmatched, with guaranteed on-time delivery and a one-stop purchasing experience. Offering industrial cleaning equipment and supplies, NIKO Construction Supply is superior to other companies in the industry.



To learn more about NIKO Construction Supply, visit http://www.nikomedonline.com.