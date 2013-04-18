NIKO Construction Supply Announces New Product to Line of Construction Safety Gear

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Niko Construction Supply is the leading supplier of construction equipment in the U.S. and one of the company’s main priorities is keeping work sites safe. Because of this, Nikomed Online announces a new product to its line of quality safety gear. The company will now have all sizes of shoe covers available in its extensive inventory. Customers looking for large quantities of shoe covers for their work environment can choose between 100 and 150 count boxes. These shoe covers are sure to get any job done, no matter how big or small it is. Shoe Covers are ideal to have at a construction site or DIY project because they will protect people from any hazardous materials they may experience through the work day. For more information on shoe covers, please call 1-800-707-5595.



Working in the construction industry can pose many dangers to a worker’s feet. An injury can be caused by an unwanted impact or compression from falling objects and can leave employees out of work for an extended period of time. Employees need the proper foot protection so they can stay healthy and on the job. By wearing shoe covers, workers will be able to avoid on-the-job accidents and can protect their feet from compression threats.



NIKO Construction Supply has been able to keep many construction workers healthy and injury free with their extensive line of safety equipment. From shoe covers, to respiratory products, when people purchase items from NIKO Construction Supply, they know the construction site will be safe and free of danger. Nikomed Online assists workers by making sure their job is performed in a safe work environment.



