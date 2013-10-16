NIKO Construction Supply Announces Surface Protection Construction Equipment This Fall

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- NIKO Construction Supply is pleased to announce they are continuing to offer high-quality and affordable surface protection construction equipment throughout the remainder of the fall season. By visiting the company website, individuals who work in construction will find everything they need to keep their work site clean and safe. Two of the most popular items customers will find are the Ram Board (used for construction floor protection) and 3M painters tape.



Contractors working on construction sites throughout the United States need high-quality floor protection they can rely on. NIKO Construction Supply is pleased to offer the Ram Board Project Mat. The Ram Board Project Mat can provide support for the toughest jobs, keeping the work site safe for employees. Other than providing heavy-duty protection, The Ram Board Project Mat offers many other benefits. One of the benefits is that the Ram Board Project Mat is portable. Contractors can bring them from site, to site, set them up easily, and begin work right away. Another benefit to the Ram Board Project Mat is that it utilizes Flex-Fiber & Spill Guard technologies, ensuring the work site will remain safe. With these technologies, the construction floor protection mat is highly resistible to water, mud, paint, dirt and much more.



NIKO Construction Supply is also pleased to offer 3M green painters tape. This product offered by NIKO Construction Supply will save contractors time and money because it lasts longer and is more durable than regular painters tape. Contractors, who are in the process of painting a room or an entire house, can benefit from using high-quality 3M green painters tape. The tape is not only efficient but it is also environmentally friendly. 3M green painters tape is made of renewable resources. Now, contractors will be able to save the environment while performing painting projects. For more information, please call 1-800-707-5595.



About NIKO Construction Supply

NIKO Construction Supply is the leading partner in construction, bringing customers the highest quality and service, in the marketplace today. The company carries a complete line of competitively priced construction supplies. NIKO Construction Supply aligns itself with innovative manufacturing to bring the latest technology in building products to a job site at the lowest price possible. Their commitment to service is unmatched, with guaranteed on-time delivery and a one-stop purchasing experience. Offering industrial cleaning equipment and supplies, NIKO Construction Supply is superior to other companies in the industry.



To learn more about NIKO Construction Supply, visit http://www.nikomedonline.com.