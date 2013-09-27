NIKO Construction Supply Now Offering Industrial Cleaning Equipment for Fall Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- NIKO Construction Supply is pleased to announce they are stocked up with high-quality industrial cleaning equipment for the fall season. Many businesses turn to NIKO Construction Supply for industrial cleaning supply because they know the company will bring only the highest value in products in service. This fall, contractors will be able to bring the best products to their job sites because NIKO Construction Supply aligns itself with the top names and most innovative manufacturing in the marketplace. In addition to the high quality products, NIKO Construction Supply will also be offering an amazing deal this fall as well. Customers who place an order of $100 or more will receive a complimentary First Aid kit, on the house.



First Aid kits are extremely useful on construction sites, because people never can tell when an accident may occur. The First Aid kit offered by NIKO Construction Supply offers everything needed to treat an injury or wound on site. Anyone can treat an injury or wound when on site, but having a First Aid kit on-hand is useful because it will contain everything in one place, from cotton balls, to scissors, to medical gauze. Even if the injury or wound is serious, and emergency medical treatment is necessary, the tools within the First Aid kit can be used for assistance before the medical team arrives. Customers of NIKO Construction Supply, who make a $100 or more purchase, will benefit greatly from their free First Aid kit.



One of the most popular items that can contribute to a $100 purchase is the HEPA vacuum. Industries such as aerospace, pharmaceutical processing and healthcare have been able to improve the overall air quality with the use of the HEPA vacuum. The HEPA vacuum cannot only contribute on not only used by commercial industries around the United States, but they are also used by individuals who suffer from allergies and other health-related issues. HEPA vacuums can remove particles from the air and from surfaces in homes such as carpeting and upholstery. They are vital for improving air quality and making breathing easier and healthier.



About NIKO Construction Supply

NIKO Construction Supply is the leading partner in construction, bringing customers the highest quality and service, in the marketplace today. The company carries a complete line of competitively priced construction supplies. NIKO Construction Supply aligns itself with innovative manufacturing to bring the latest technology in building products to a job site at the lowest price possible. Their commitment to service is unmatched, with guaranteed on-time delivery and a one-stop purchasing experience. Offering industrial cleaning equipment and supplies, NIKO Construction Supply is superior to other companies in the industry.



To learn more about NIKO Construction Supply, visit http://www.nikomedonline.com.