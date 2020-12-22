Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Certain directors of Nikola Corporation are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: NKLA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Nikola Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: NKLA stocks, concerns whether certain Nikola Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that VectoIQ did not engage in proper due diligence regarding its merger with Nikola, that Nikola overstated its "in-house" design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities, that Nikola overstated its hydrogen production capabilities, that as a result, Nikola overstated its ability to lower the cost of hydrogen fuel, that Nikola founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton, tweeted a misleading "test" video of the Company's Nikola Two truck, that the work experience and background of key Nikola employees, including Mr. Milton, had been overstated and obfuscated, that Nikola did not have five Tre trucks completed, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. According to the suit, these true details were disclosed by a market research firm.



Those who purchased shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



