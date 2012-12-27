Nikomed Online Announces New Products for the Holiday Season

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Nikomed, the largest supplier of medical and construction equipment, announces new products for the holiday season that includes the Nashua brand Duct Tape. During the holiday season, many homeowners perform last-minute DIY projects and rely on Nikomed to supply top-of-the-line products and materials. New products being presented this holiday season include duct tape, heap vacuums and heap filters. Since it is close to being a brand new year, finish 2012 off strong, buy purchasing these new Nikomed products.



Nashua brand Duct Tape has been known to be one of the most superior brands out on the market today. The tape features a high-quality adhesive complex, which peels off easily after a job is completed. Due to its long-lasting adhesive and resistance to weathering, Duct Tape can be used in any situation that requires a strong, flexible tape. Commonly used on construction sites, Duct Tape is used for the sealing of heating and ventilation of ducts.



Nikomed is also the number one supplier of Euroclean and Pullman brand HEPA vacuum and accessories. Customers often purchase HEPA vacuums for residential, commercial and Industrial uses. Compact and lightweight models are used to thoroughly clean residences, hospitals and businesses. The vacuums are effective in picking up dust, dirt and other particles that a common vacuum cleaner cannot reach or detect. For Industrial work sites, extra-large HEPA Vacuums will collect any hazardous materials that may be in or surrounding a work area.



The high-efficiency HEPA filters sold by Nikomed have many applications including use in home, medical facilities, construction sites and automobiles. Meeting the high-quality HEPA standards set by the U.S. government, Nikomed’s HEPA air filter remove 99.97% of all particles greater than 0.3 micrometer from the air that passes through. Each HEPA air filter model Nikomed carries is designed to remove particles that other filters cannot remove effectively.



About Nikomed Online

Nikomed Online is the leading partner in construction, bringing customers the highest quality and service, in the marketplace today. The company carries a complete line of competitively priced construction supplies. Nikomed aligns itself with innovative manufacturing to bring the latest technology in building products to a job site at the lowest price possible. Their commitment to service is unmatched, with guaranteed on-time delivery and a one-stop purchasing experience. Offering industrial cleaning equipment and supplies, Nikomed is superior to other companies in the industry.



To learn more about Nikomed Online a partner in construction supplies visit http://www.nikomedonline.com.