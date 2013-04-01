Nikomed Online Announces New Savings on Tacky Mats and Floor Protection Products During Spring

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Gearing up for the spring season, Nikomed Online announces new savings on all tacky mats and floor protection products. When customers complete an online purchase of $100 or more on tacky mat or floor protection products, they will receive a complimentary First Aid Kit. A First Aid Kit is a great addition to any construction site because it will provide on-the-site relief if there is an accident or injury. Visit the website today or speak to one of our experts by calling 1-800-707-5595.



Tacky mats have become so vital when it comes to keeping work areas clean. Nikomed Online carries the widest selection of sizes of tacky mats. After choosing from the wide selection of sizes, customers will also be able to purchase them at affordable prices, so they will not cost and arm and a leg. Aside from tacky mats, Nikomed Online also carries a wide selection of mat frames that will keep the tacky mats stable as people step onto them. For great quality on tacky, mats and frames, turn to Nikomed Online. They have been bringing the highest-quality products to the marketplace for over twenty years.



Floor protection products is another key component for successfully completing a project. Nikomed Online carries multiple floor protection products including national brands cover guard, surface shields and Ram Board. The company carries all types of flooring protection including hardwood, carpet, tile, marble, stone and concrete. Nikomed Online also carries a wide selection of rubber mats and Kraft paper. These floor protection accessories are available at an affordable price and can assist with any type of job. When it comes to purchasing high-quality floor protection products this spring, there is not other supplier to turn to than Nikomed Online.



