NikoMed Online Now Has HEPA Air Filters Available

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- The need for High Efficiency Particulate Air or HEPA air filters is important especially when working in medical facilities, automobiles, aircrafts, and homes. To qualify as a HEPA by United States government standards, the air filter must remove 99.97% of all the air particles that have a size greater than 0.3 micrometer that passes through the filter, as well as having interior qualifications. NikoMed Online understands the need for these HEPA air filters, and now has them readily available for any and all needs.



HEPA air filters are designed to target the smallest pollutants and particles in the air. These air pollutants and particles are trapped in a combination of the following three mechanisms:



1. Interception- occurs when particles following a line of flow in the air stream come within one armpit of a fibre and stick to it.

2. Impaction- is when larger particles are not able to avoid fibres by following the curving nature of the air stream and are forced to stick with one of them directly; this effect increases with diminishing fibre separation and higher air flow rate.

3. Diffusion- an increasing mechanism that is a result of the collision with gas molecules by the smallest particles, which are thereby obstructed and delayed in their path through the filter; these activities are very similar to Brownian Motion and raise the likelihood that a particle will be stopped by either of the two mechanisms above; it becomes dominant at lower air flow speeds.



Along with HEPA air filters it is also important for workers wear a dust mask as well to help pick up the particles that they come in direct contact with. NikoMed Online understands that workers on site will come in contact with particles before they are able to pass through the HEPA air filter and has a great stock of dust masks available.



About NikoMed Online:

NikoMed Online is the leading partner in construction-bringing customers the highest value, quality, and service in the marketplace today. They carry a complete line of competitively priced construction supplies. NikoMed Online aligns itself with innovative manufacturing to bring the latest technology in building products to any job site at the lowest price possible like hepa vacuum, blue nitrile glove. Their commitment to service is unmatched, with guaranteed on-time delivery and a one-stop purchasing experience; no one does it better.



For more information visit http://www.nikomedonline.com