Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Already the industry-wide leading supplier of top-quality medical products, Nikomed USA announces new rehab and patient monitoring products for pre, during and post-surgery. New products being introduced by the medical supply company include tens electrodes pads, tens unit electrodes and adhesive electrodes.



Allowing long-lasting, high quality stimulation during patient contact, Nikom-Stim Tens electrode pads offer a flexible backing with pre-attached leads that provide comfort. TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) is a new and improved, drug-free method of providing pain relief for patients. Mostly used for muscle or joint pain that lingers for a long time, TENS electrode pads can be used for treating serious nerve problems without having to resort to using drugs. TENS electrode pads are an effective treatment for phantom pain and provides considerable relief to the patient. These electrode pads are often used for nerve stimulation in the back, foot, shoulder, neck and any other area where there is chronic pain.



Adhesive electrodes are also vital for patient rehabilitation. Used for Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, adhesive electrodes from Nikomed USA are made with the highest quality stimulation gel. The electrodes are reusable, which will save medical facilities time and money. Nikomed USA adhesive electrodes are desirable because they make a strong connection and are comfortable when attached to the patient. Offering an excellent solution for monitoring, each adhesive electrode can be accurately placed on the desired area of pain on the patient. Once surgery is finished, the pads can easily be removed.



About Nikomed USA, Inc.

Nikomed USA Inc. is known industry-wide as a leading supplier of top-quality disposable EKG Electrodes, Monitoring Electrodes, Electro-Surgical Grounding Pads, Cardiology Supplies, Surgical Supplies, and related medical products represented through distributors across North America. We provide distributors with the most complete line of ECG monitoring and diagnostic electrodes, holter and stress kits, paper, lead wires, prep razors and other.



