Nikomed USA Inc. Now Carries Sleep Electrode Pads for Polysomnography Sleep Studies

Nikomed USA Inc., the industry wide leading supplier of disposable electrode pads, now carries sleep electrodes for Polysomnography sleep studies. Used as a diagnostic tool in sleep medicine, Polysomnography is a comprehensive recording of the biophysiological changes that occur during sleep. Electrodes are attached to parts of the body and monitor bodily functions including muscle activity, skeletal activation, heart rhythm and brain and eye movements. The test is mainly used to determine if a patient has sleep apnea.



Nikomed USA Inc. is also a supplier of holter electrodes and tens electrodes to medical facilities around the globe. These medical devices are used to record a patient’s heart’s activity and can determine if there are any signs of issues. Some of the common medical issues holter electrodes can diagnose are heart arrhythmias and can also detect if a patient has silent myocardial ischemia. People choose holter electrodes because they are Latex and PVC-free, which means they are environmentally-friendly. For high-quality tracing and heart monitoring performance, turn to Nikomed USA Inc. for surgical, patient monitoring and rehab supplies.



Tens electrodes allow for long-lasting, high quality stimulation while being in contact with the patient’s skin. A reliable alternative for drugs, tens electrodes are used after the completion of surgery. They are able to stimulate the muscle by providing an electric current to the nerves. This current will experience a tingling sensation that will eventually feel comforting to the rehabbing patient. During the duration of treatment, tens electrodes are worn around the patient for rehab of pain management. Nikomed USA Inc. has a long line of loyal customers that have been satisfied with the product. For any questions about the products Nikomed USA Inc. carries, visit the website or call to speak to an expert over the phone.



About Nikomed USA Inc.

Nikomed USA Inc. is known industry-wide as a leading supplier of top-quality disposable EKG Electrodes, Monitoring Electrodes, Electro-Surgical Grounding Pads, Cardiology Supplies, Surgical Supplies, and related medical products represented through distributors across North America. They provide distributors with the most complete line of ECG monitoring and diagnostic electrodes, holter and stress kits, paper, lead wires, prep razors and other.



