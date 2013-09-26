Nikomed USA Inc. Now Offering Tens Unit Electrodes This Fall Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Nikomed USA Inc., the industry-wide leading supplier of medical products and accessories, is pleased to announce they are now stocked up with TENS unit electrodes for the upcoming fall season. TENS, which stands for Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, is alternative pain-relieving method for individuals who do not wish to use painkillers or other drugs that may cause side effects. Over the past few decades, TENS unit electrodes have become more popular to individuals who are suffering from chronic pain issues. Nikomed USA Inc. is the company many organizations within the healthcare industry turn to for high-quality TENS unit electrodes and other medical products. The company has a large variety of sizes in stock for the fall season. Those interested in purchasing TENS unit electrodes can receive a free sample of the product before purchasing. The sample/literature request form is available online and is easy to fill out.



There are many benefits to using TENS electrodes, outside of the fact that they help alleviate chronic pain. As a non-addictive form of alternative treatment, they are FDA approved and can be inexpensive to use for people who do not have much money to spend on medical treatment. TENS electrodes have also been considered by many doctors to assist the body in releasing of natural endorphins, which are the natural pain killing drug. The safest way for the body to eliminate pain is by using its natural hormones.



As the largest supplier of TENS electrodes in the country, Nikomed USA Inc. is committed to completely satisfying customers through its professional customer service. Customers who are new to using TENS electrodes may have questions or concerns before making a purchase. If this is the case, a representative from Nikomed USA Inc. will be available to answer them for customers and give them more information on the product. Those interested in finding out more information on the product can call 800-724-5160 or fill out the sample request form available on the website.



About Nikomed USA Inc.

Nikomed USA Inc. is known industry-wide as a leading supplier of top-quality disposable EKG Electrodes, Monitoring Electrodes, Electro-Surgical Grounding Pads, Cardiology Supplies, Surgical Supplies, and related medical products represented through distributors around the World. We provide distributors with the most complete line of ECG monitoring and diagnostic electrodes, holter and stress kits, paper, lead wires and prep razors.



To learn more about NIKOMED USA INC visit http://nikomedusa.com/.