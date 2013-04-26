Nikomed USA Inc. Now Offers EKG Electrodes with Innovative Design

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Nikomed USA Inc. now offers a breakthrough design in EKG electrodes, which has instantly become popular in the medical industry. Nikomed USA Inc. has introduced a state-of-the-art diagnostic tab electrode, and these new tabs have quickly revolutionized EKG electrode performance in medical facilities around the globe. Nikomed USA. Inc. quickly received a patent, shortly after developing the new tab electrodes.



Before the innovations brought on by Nikomed USA Inc., tab EKG electrodes used to be single layer. The two-layer model introduced by Nikomed USA Inc. allows the bottom layer to adhere to the patient with a small release tab, so it can easily be removed. The top later forms a center tab, so the clip can easily be attached. The top layer center tab never disturbs gel. This patented technology includes a base adhesive layer, which allows for the best skin adhesion. It also provides perfect tracings because the tab remains still on the patient at all times.



The Nikotab’s revolutionary center tab has been designed with high-performance Silver/Silver Chloride (Ag/AgCl). First time tracings. Part # 0615.



About Nikomed USA Inc.

Nikomed USA Inc is known industry-wide as a leading supplier of top-quality disposable ECG Electrodes, Monitoring Electrodes, Electro-Surgical Grounding Pads, Cardiology Supplies, Surgical Supplies, and related medical products represented through distributors around the World. We provide distributors with the most complete line of ECG monitoring and diagnostic electrodes, holter and stress kits, paper, lead wires and prep razors.



NIKOMED USA INC