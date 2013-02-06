NikoMed USA Is Now Making Samples of Their Products Available for Evaluation

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- When it comes to medical products, finding the right one for particular medical needs can take some time. NikoMed USA understands this issue, and has made their ECG Sensors as well as all of their products available for evaluation. NikoMed USA is a leading supplier of disposable medical products with the state-of-the-art ECG electrode tabs as well as tens electrode pads and grounding pads.



Customers are encouraged to visit NikoMed USA's website, and click on the “Sample/Literature Request” tab to bring up the request form. Customers can then fill out the required fields (Name, Company Name, Address, etc.) and choose the items that apply to their needs both in “Sample Product Types” and “Literature Product Types”.



About NikoMed USA

NikoMed USA Inc is known industry-wide as a leading supplier of top-quality disposable EKG Electrodes, Monitoring Electrodes, Electro-Surgical Grounding Pads, Cardiology Supplies, Surgical Supplies, and related medical products represented through distributors across North America. They provide distributors with the most complete line of ECG monitoring and diagnostic electrodes, holter and stress kits, paper, lead wires, prep razors and other accessories, all at extremely competitive prices. NikoMed is independently owned and operated, enabling them the ability to give its buyers unmatched support and service.



For more information visit http://nikomedusa.com