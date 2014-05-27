Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- This summer, engage kids with a learning App. Playing an educational game is a great way to reinforce concepts over the summer. Toby Monster and Jelly Alphabet by NimbleBug Entertainment LLP App for iPad and iPhone, entertain kids while learning. NimbleBug Entertainment LLP announces the release of their fun Educational App “Toby Monster and Jelly Alphabet” based on Montessori Education. The app will be available on May 29th, 2014 at the AppStore and is exclusively available for the iPhone and iPad.



The design of this app Toby Monster and Jelly Alphabet is very clean, with beautiful pictures, funny animation, no ads, no settings, no distractions, just sit back and pass Toby Monster and Jelly Alphabet app to ones loving kids and watch the fun. This app is available for both iPad and iPhone . Toby Monster and Jelly Alphabet is Kids and Family Preschool Game with Learning words and endless fun, Best top interactive bugs and animals flashcards for babies based on Montessori Education, Entertainment For the entire Family, Toddlers and kindergarten, Age 2.5+.



Special Features :



- Teaches A to Z Animal Words

- 26 Animal Sound Musical Stickers

- Fun educational game for toddlers of age 2.5 and up

- Endless fun Animal words and games

- Funny sounds and Animations

- The game is guided by the encouraging voice of a mother

- Teach children the A to Z of the words in a fun and engaging way



DESIGNED BY PARENTS AND TEACHERS.

SUPER CLEAN DESIGN

BEAUTIFUL IMAGES



Coupons and updates on the developers Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/NimbleBugApps).



The Toby Monster and Jelly Alphabet app is available in the iTunes AppStore by going to https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/toby-monster-jelly-alphabet/id792238884?ls=1&mt=8



Amazon app store http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00KHW6TPQ/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_pa2Ftb1VRFMJX



More information about Toby Monster and Jelly Alphabet is available on their website at http://www.nimblebug.com



Videos are available on their YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/Nimblebug