Nimboo's Production Company Looks to Complete Their Upcoming Musical Documentary GRU-PDX with Funding Support from Indiegogo.

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Nimboo’s is a small production company formed by director Daniel Barosa and producer Nikolas Maciel. They have made several short films and documentary series and are very proud to present the music documentary GRU-PDX. The film follows Brazilian indie band Quarto Negro, who sets out to Portland, Oregon to record their second album. During six months of coming and going, they discover the rich music scene that’s been established in the city during the past decade and that recording a music album isn’t a task for the faint of heart.



With a breathtaking soundtrack, special live performances and interviews with Sub Pop Records, The Dandy Warhols, The Thermals, Portugal. The Man, Red Fang, Menomena, Larry Crane, The Helio Sequence, Radiation City, Wild Ones, Brainstorm and dozens more, GRU-PDX follows these Brazilian artists in their journey through an amazing musical city.



Nimboo's Production Company needs U$12.000, 00 for some final shooting and to get the film through post-production. This amount will be used in:



- final round of shooting;

- color grading;

- sound mix;

- film’s DCP.



Meanwhile, a work-in-progress version of the documentary was screened in the SPOT Music Film Festival in Denmark (http://spotfestival.dk/en/program/movies/gru-pdx-en/) and the Brazilian In-Edit Music Festival in São Paulo (http://www.in-edit-brasil.com/GRUPDX-film).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1mPcPJc