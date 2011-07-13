Nine-Day Costa Rica Vacation is Grand Prize for Vamos Rent-A-Car Photo Contest

Dania, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2011 -- Vamos Rent-A-Car, a Costa Rican-based car rental company, is excited to announce a new, mid-July photo contest with a spectacular grand prize of a nine day/eight night vacation package. The Costa Rica rental car company is well known for its low prices, free perks and customer service.



Mike and Karen, the grand prize winners of Vamos' most recent contest, exchanged their wedding vows in Costa Rica last year. Their photo won them a free, seven-day car rental and they are returning for a second honeymoon this month. “We’re proud of our country and the photo contests allow our car rental clients to share their Costa Rican vacation stories via pictures taken amidst the lush beauty,” said Vamos’ Ricardo Vargas.



Vamos Rent-A-Car is dedicated to giving visitors and vacationers the most affordable transportation option along with the most perks of any rental car company. Boasting fees that are 60 percent below the competition, this Costa Rica car rental company has no hidden fees and provides free amenities like roof racks, baby seats and coolers, plus affordable cell phones with unlimited in-country calls for $5 per day or $25 per week.



Car importation into Costa Rica is twice as expensive as compared to the United States. Vamos Rent-A-Car is able to offer the best rental rates by utilizing quality pre-owned automobiles that are superbly maintained by their staff of highly trained and qualified mechanics. “Our philosophy is that our customers are kings and queens. So when people rent a car from us, they can be sure of top-quality transportation that is both comfortable and reliable,” said Vargas.



In addition to the free rental car in Costa Rica for the nine days and eight nights, the grand prize package includes accommodations at several of the country’s most luxurious hotels. The included activities span from exciting cities to a forest in the clouds, set high atop the spine of Costa Rica’s continental divide. The winner may also spend some time relaxing in the tranquil hot springs within a rainforest, in the blue waters of the Pacific on of some of the country’s most beautiful beaches as well as having numerous options for a host of other excursions.



“When visitors rent a car in Costa Rica from us, we want to make their trip a memorable one,” said Vargas. The photo contest is just one more way to preserve those memories with a chance to make new ones as a grand prize winner.” To learn more about Vamos Rent-A-Car, please visit http://Vamos4x4.com.