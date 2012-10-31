Nine Lies to Release Christmas Charity Single Raising Money for the RNLI

Cornwall, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- Following on from their successful tour of the UK, Nine Lies are now setting their sights firmly on raising money for a charity they strongly believe in and support. The band is releasing a charity single forUKcharity: the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution), to raise not only money for the charity, but also awareness of the lifesaving work they do in our own waters off ofBritainandIreland.



Richly recorded, and wildly evocative of the rigors faced by the volunteer lifeboat crews on a daily basis, this track is at once both exciting and thought provoking. Storming guitars, heavy bass and emotional vocals – this track hooks you and reels you into its core message – you are not alone – the lifeboat will come, and her crew will save you!



Coupled with its video, the track takes on a whole new life, visually throwing the viewer from side to side with the heavy swells on the sea, giving the viewer a ride in the wheelhouse of the lifeboat, and fully engaging the viewer in real life rescues. The final shot of the RNLI patch is one of the most powerful and emotional shots in the video.



Patrick Harvey, Cox of the RNLI Penlee Lifeboat had this to say about the single: "Its fantastic that Nine Lies are doing this for us, it really means a lot to us that they want to show the world what we do, and the single and video capture the drama, and difficulties both the Lifeboat crews and those we rescue face out at sea."



“We like it; it's a well written song. It's got an old school soft rock sound, and is pretty catchy, I hope it does well” - Emma Scott (Emma Scott Presents)



The band has set up a facebook campaign to encourage people to buy the single, and to encourage people to help get Tragedy to number one in theUKchart. “For too long the Christmas single chart has been dominated by the industrial might of the X-Factor. I think its time we invested in Organic British Rock, so I’d like to see people buy this single not only to raise money for the RNLI who desperately need to raise money, but also to invest in British music’s future, and say yes to more organically grown and raised British music. We did it with food – why not music?” Nine Lies Manager, Tish Romanov commented. Nine Lies front man and lead singer Stevie Mann agrees: “Lets do our bit for these life savers and stop Simon Cowell’s annual chart trip by getting Nine Lies 'Tragedy' to #1 this Christmas. The work of the RNLI needs it more than he does!” He admonished.



The single will be officially launched on 24th November 2012, and will go on general release on 3rd December 2012. It will be available in all major online retailers, and will comprise of the track tragedy and the video of the track



The single is available for preview on Soundcloud: http://soundcloud.com/nine-lies/tragedy - Download links are available on request.



The pre release video can be viewed at: http://youtu.be/LtYLjGydb6I (please note this is not broadcast quality. Please get in touch for a broadcast quality copy)



Nine Lies Biography; press stills of the band and the single can be downloaded from: http://marcatoepk.com/ninelies



For further information on Nine Lies, and Tragedy please contact Tish Romanov (Nine Lies Manager) on: +44 (0) 1736 789 956 in the first instance.