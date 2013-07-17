Nine to the Evolution: Life-Changing Novel Enlightens Readers Through Unique Depictions of Sins & Virtues

Fullerton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- While every new book claims to be unique, few encapsulate the meaning better than Varun Ish Nanda’s ‘Nine to the Evolution’. It’s unconventional, brave and bold. Taking readers on a voyage through sins and virtues, turning the final page marks the beginning of a compelling life-changing journey.



Synopsis:



Uniqueness of the individual experience in a hostile universe regards human existence as unexplainable, and stresses freedom of choice for the consequence of one’s acts. It is your character, and your character alone that truly governs your destiny. Nine to the Evolution is a book about certain individuals who act differently in similar situations despite being radically free, as a result of the diverse paths they tread upon. The book is divided into nine parts.



The first four parts deal with the cardinal sins comprising anger, greed, lust and jealousy; and the fall of individuals adhering to these capital vices.



The last four chapters explore the potential of virtues like happiness, generosity, love and contentment with respect to the human psyche. Between these two extremes, in the 5th chapter we encounter God or Self Belief- the one constant factor that balances the stark disparity between the dark and the virtuous side of the human behavior.



The book’s creative streak comes to light when considering its intentional quirks. For example, the first and last three words of the book define the entire journey of the reader - "From The Darkness" ... "Towards The Light." The author’s attention to detail is further displayed through the discovery that the number of pages of each opposite chapter are exactly equal (Anger and Happiness, Greed and Generosity, Lust and Love, Jealousy and Contentment).



As the author explains, ‘Nine to the Evolution’ excludes nobody.



“This book is written for everyone on this planet- all those who can read. That is because every human, somewhere or the other is lost in his path of life and needs to be shown the right path- where he can walk undauntedly and peacefully,” says Nanda.



Continuing, “This story is important as anyone can achieve enlightenment through reading it.”



The author is already widely known for his popular Android App, something that served as deep inspiration for the book.



“I serve humanity and need peace & love to float in the air. I also have an Android App called 'Quotes For Life' which contains 700+ highly inspirational, life altering quotes- all written by me and has around 100,000 users all over the world. I need the whole world to live for the true love of the Mother Nature, evolving from within every single day- and my book helps them achieve that!” he adds.



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Nine to the Evolution’ is available now in the following formats:

Vook Store: http://TinyUrl.com/N2DEVook

iBook Store: http://TinyUrl.com/N2DEApple

Amazon Store: http://TinyUrl.com/N2DEKindle



About the Author: Varun Ish Nanda

“I have a God within me, and I shall listen to him forever... For when Mankind needs a helping hand, both my hands will serve together.”- Varun Ish Nanda.



Varun Ish Nanda is a Computer Engineer from India who did his Post Graduation in Mass Communication from Symbiosis Institute, India’s leading University in Media Studies.



He worked in the Media Industry in Mumbai for six years before settling in Los Angeles, California in the summer of 2012.



Varun Ish Nanda is dedicated to make this world a better place to live in- with his ever growing universal thoughts and his actions. His android Application ‘Quotes For Life’ is updated daily with his new quotes and is creating a better life for thousands of people all over the world today.

‘Quotes For Life’ on Google Play Store: http://TinyUrl.com/GetQFL



A true believer of God, he believes that no one can search the right path of your life for you; you have to light your own torch of faith and walk under the guidance of your own heart.