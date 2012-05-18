Nine Years of Helping Consumers for WorryFreeMortgageLoans.com

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- The world of mortgages can be a perplexing and intimidating one at times, and never more so than after regulations have been tightened up following the sub-prime scandal that contributed to sinking the world economy.



A mortgage is a serious responsibility, and not something consumers should enter into lightly. Thankfully, there is a trusted online resource for potential mortgage borrowers that answers all consumer questions, worries or doubts.



Worry Free Mortgage Loans is a website currently celebrating an amazing nine years online. They specialize in helping consumers to find the lowest mortgage rates, by arming them with the information and tools they need to make the right decisions.



The site comes replete with a cornucopia of content and features designed to make the mortgage borrowing process as easy and precise as possible.



The header bar breaks down the key categories of content, and the website has branched out in recent years to keep on the leading edge when it comes to the numerous different factors and possibilities, from mortgage loans and credit to payday loans.



The exhaustive mortgage help section has been developed over the years to include resources on bankruptcy, bad credit, foreclosures, the associated legal ramifications and recommended attorneys, to real estate lawyers and title insurance.



Another easy feature is the quick search box that allows users to search for the best mortgage rates by zip code, cutting huge amounts of time from a typically arduous selection process by only showing consumers information most relevant to them.



Detailed descriptions are also given in the site sidebar on every step in the mortgage process, forming an introductory FAQ of detailed, high quality original content written in plain English.



The mortgage dictionary is another invaluable feature of the site, aimed at decoding the impressive amount of jargon and terminology into the same plain English format that has made the site so successful.



A spokesman for the company explained, “We’re nine years old this year, and our continuity has been down to our no-nonsense, approachable style. We understand that mortgages can be daunting, especially for those dealing with foreclosure or bad credit, and we understand how important it is for the information we provide to be accurate and insightful, but also accessible to everyday people without a law degree.”



About Worry Free Mortgage Loans

Worry Free Mortgage Loans is designed to be a one-stop mortgage resource offering free advice, instant mortgage quotes, and a directory of mortgage lenders for both good and bad credit.