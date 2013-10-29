Ningbo Bearings Introduces High Quality Tapered Roller Bearing at Reasonable Prices

Ningbo, Zhejiang -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- RNB provides a variety of products and the major items refer to ball bearings. The company offers products that help in lowering down the costs of production, increases the efficiency and helps clients maintain the best possible prices for the end-consumer. With their high-quality products, one can even eradicate the shortfalls that might be associated with the use of bearings in an industry.



The company offers Tapered Roller Bearing which bears improvised surfaces, optimised contact geometry and a greater performance related combination of heat and material treatment. The company affirms that the clients should choose this product because it has the ability of improving the level of friction behaviour and increasing the basic load rating. This product inherits the features of assisting various firms in attaining a remarkable increase in the basic rating life. These bearings can provide support to axial loads as well as high radial loads and are available in different designs, shapes and sizes.



According to the company, Needle Roller Bearing is another product of the company which is very beneficial for various industrial applications. These bearings inherit rollers which are much longer as compared to the diameter and are capable of supporting the large radial load. The rollers help the product in delivering a higher durability level even when under heavy loads and in unfavourable conditions. The product can be obtained in varied ranges and are designed by utilising finest quality steel. These bearings are increasingly used in automotive applications like compressors.



The company offers another finest quality bearing called Spherical Roller Bearing. These bearings incorporate various features like bearing the most difficult situations, resisting seizure, supporting the moderate axial loads and high radial loads, maintaining dimensional stability, and resisting wear and tear in spite of consistent shock loads, misalignment and vibration. The product includes features that enhance the performance level like hard radial clearance tolerance, heat-treated rollers that have the capacity of bearing the shock load. It is designed with the highest quality steel so that it can bear heavy loads in any kind of difficult condition.



One can choose from a range of bearings available with them by just logging onto: http://www.rnbearings.cc/ .



About Ningbo Running Bearings Co. Ltd.

RNB is a manufacturing group that deals in different types of bearings and was established in the year 2001. The company is trying its level best to create a good reputation both abroad and in domestic markets. It has even passed the ISO9001:2008 international attestation regarding quality management system. It mainly focuses on security, reliability and duration of the bearings.



For Media Enquiry:

Contact Person: Mr. David

Telephone: 86-574-87405339

Email: info@rnbearings.cc

Website: http://www.rnbearings.cc