NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2022 -- NIO Inc. is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations by NIO Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by NIO Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China. On June 28, 2022, Grizzly Research published a report alleging that NIO Inc. was using an unconsolidated related party, Wuhan Weineng Battery Asset Co., to inflate NIO's revenue and profits.



Then, on July 11, 2022, NIO Inc. disclosed that, after reviewing the Grizzly Research report, it had decided to form a committee to oversee an investigation regarding the allegations. The Company also disclosed that the committee retained independent advisors to assist the investigation, including an international law firm and a forensic accounting firm.



