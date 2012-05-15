New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Niobrara Shale in the US, 2012 - Oil Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- GlobalData's new report "Niobrara Shale in the US, 2012 - Oil Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" provides insight into the exploration and development activities in the Niobrara shale play.The report highlights the gas exploration potential of the Niobrara shale play, providing details of the key exploration areas, and the major exploration companies, in the US. The report also describes the essential parameters for Niobrara shale exploration and production, providing an overview of the various strategic developments for deals in the Niobrara shale in the US.
Scope
The report analyzes Niobrara shale oil and gas exploration and production activities in the US. The scope of the report includes -
- An overview of the oil and gas exploration in the Niobrara shale.
- Discussion of the drivers of the shale oil and gas exploration in the Niobrara shale.
- An overview of the competitive landscape of shale gas exploration in the Niobrara shale and details of the major companies operating in the region.
- Current exploration and production statistics for the Colorado and Wyoming sections of the Niobrara shale. The report also provides a forecast for Niobrara shale production from 2011-2020.
- Information on the coverage of operations in the Niobrara shale
- Information on the major mergers and acquisitions in the Niobrara shale during 2008-2012.
- Details of major recent leasing activities in Colorado and Wyoming.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into Niobrara shale gas exploration in
- the US.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in Niobrara shale gas exploration in the US.
- Plan strategies based on expected developments in shale gas exploration activities in the US.
- Understand the competitive landscape of the Niobrara shale.
- Keep yourself informed of the key developments in this potential game-changing market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Noble Energy Inc., Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Devon Energy Corporation, EOG Resources Inc.
