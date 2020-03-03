"NIPTT Gear", a Runner's Solution to Chest Chafing, Now Available on Kickstarter!

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- An innovative male running band, NIPPT prevents chest chafing for runners for casual runners to serial marathoners. Conceptualized during a weekend run at the beach, NIPPT addresses the friction traditional workout shirts and tank tops create, which have been known to cause painful chafing and nipple bleeding while running. With hundreds of topical creams, lotions, and bandages available the market, no solution seems to stand up to the demands of running, sweat, and heat – except NIPPT, the road-tested solution for all male runners.



The NIPPT band, made with a thin layer of stitched in padding, protects nipples from painful chafing and bleeding. With a 3-way stretch fabrication, runners enjoy comfort and ease of movement on short or long runs. Utilizing a mesh design for ventilation and coolness, ribbed elastic on the top and bottom also helps to keep NIPPT secure while running. After a run, simply toss NIPPT into the washing machine on an easy-care cycle and have it ready for your next casual run or marathon.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support NIPPT and to bring this running band to early backers. Expected to begin shipping in early April 2020, NIPPT will revolutionize the running experience for men around the world.



Supporters around the world can back the modular hex tile terrain set brand by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as CA$10. But for a pledge of CA$20 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including your own NIPPT running band. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About The NIPPT band

With 20 years of product design and development experience, Sandra Salter of Toronto, Canada designed NIPPT. Tired of hearing time and again about male nipple chaffing, she designed an innovative, road-tested solution for runners around the world.



