Niren & Associates Immigration Lawyers Explain Process to Move to Canada

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- As America elects or re-elects a president every four years, renewed interest in immigration to Canada comes to light. However, the number of Americans going North for better job opportunities and cheaper education has grown significantly since 2010. In 2011, Ottawa granted over 34,000 visas to US residents, a number just short of 2010's record number of 35,060. According to Michael Niren, founder of Niren & Associates immigration lawyers in Toronto, this is no surprise.



"As one of the most popular immigration destinations, Canada attracts immigrants from all over the world. Our stable economy, high standard of living, educated population and low crime rates, make Canada a preferred destination for immigrants world wide, not just America." Says Niren. He continues to explain, however, the process of changing one's country is not an easy one. "The immigration application process is far from easy. These days, the rules and regulations make it increasingly difficult to qualify for a Canadian Visa. Whether you are applying for Canadian Permanent Residence or Temporary Residence, it is essential that your application be handled properly from start to finish. The last thing you want is a refused case. Knowing where to file, what documents are needed, how to respond to government requests, is a key part of the application process."



Two different categories exist for Canadian immigration says the immigration lawyer in Toronto. "The two categories are Temporary Residence and Permanent Residence; however, there are several things you should consider before you apply to become a permanent resident. In most situations, you must apply at a Canadian Visa office outside of Canada. In some cases, you can apply to become a permanent resident after you arrive in Canada. For example, live-in caregivers or people granted refugee protection can apply from within Canada."



Niren emphasizes there are several important steps one should take in the immigration process. "Before making a decision to immigrate, you should have your case professionally assessed to determine whether you are eligible to immigrate. From there, You should always sign a retainer agreement with your lawyer before proceeding with your case. The retainer agreement sets out the legal fees and the lawyer’s responsibilities in representing you. The attorney can then inform you of all the documents you need to have on hand and direct and assist you with filling out the various application forms needed."



About Niren & Associates

Niren and Associates was established in 1997 and has grown with offices throughout Canada and the US. Their resources and infrastructure are therefore vast, stating there is no case they can't handle. They have the people and the expertise to address and resolve almost any immigration and visa problem, from denied entry to Canada to immigration filing in just about any country, world-wide.