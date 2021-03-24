NIRLON Offering Affordable Non-Stick Cooking Sets at Affordable Price

Palghar, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2021 -- India's leading nonstick cookware brand, NIRLON, has a legacy of excellence, innovation and leadership. The company has been around since 1994, manufacturing and marketing some of the bestselling nonstick cookware and kitchen products for buyers who appreciate quality. The cookware is crafted from non-toxic and top-grade materials with attention to detail and in line with established safety and quality standards. Aesthetics and functionality come by default with the NIRLON cookware featuring the latest global design trends and delightful hues that suit all decors. The cookware is competitively priced to allow quality for all budgets.



The spokesperson at NIRLON recently stated, "NIRLON kitchenware is an industry-standard in performance, durability, and aesthetics. From design, material and technology to the production process, we optimize everything to ensure quality and prices. We have a knack for bringing new ideas, solutions, and technologies to the market. Black was the staple colour for cookware until we introduced a tapestry of exciting colours that are sympathetic to all kitchen cabinets, decors and interior factors. We stand by our products, offering reliable warranties on each purchase. The buyer can expect support long after the purchase via dedicated customer support."



NIRLON cookware comes in all shapes and sizes to meet different requirements. The selection features Tawa, Fry Pan, Kadai, Sauce Pan, Casserole, Handi, Biryani Pot, Chinese Wok, Appam Patra, Appa Chetty, Uttapam, Grill Pan, Tadka Pan, Magic Pan and Toaster. The buyer can also access the entire cookware range in diversified categories like Aluminium, Non-Stick, Non-Stick Printed, Ceramic Non-Stick, Triply Stainless Steel and Hard Anodized. Equally diverse is the kitchen product range with options, such as bottles & flasks, juicer, slicer & chopper, strainer & squeezer and containers. A vast gift collection is also readily available.



On non-stick cooking sets, the spokesperson further stated, "We invite buyers to explore our extensive selection of cooking set non stick online. The selection can be subcategorized by base (Concave, Flat, Gas Compatible, and Induction), range (Classic Range, Heavy Tawa range, and INDUCTO range) and material (Aluminium, PTFE and Non-Stick). The size options are equally impressive, including 16cm, 18cm, 20cm, 22cm, 24cm, 26.5cm, 26cm, 28.5 cm, 28cm, 29cm and 30cm. Also, 4mm Classic Tawa 28cm, 4mm Wire Tawa 28cm, 5mm Classic Tawa 28cm and 5mm Wire Tawa 28cm are available. With such diversity, we keep all needs and budgets covered."



NIRLON cookware and kitchen products are available through a robust country-wide network of stores and an online marketplace built on the latest e-commerce technologies. Whether the product is bought online or offline, it's backed by proper warranties and easy replacements. The company offers 100% replacement for manufacturing defects brought to its notice within the warranty period. Besides competitive pricing, NIRLON offers a flat 20% off and free shipping on orders over INR 999 to help online buyers save additionally.



