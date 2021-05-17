NIRLON Offering the Best-Quality Ceramic Cookware to Meet the Entire Cooking Set Requirement of Its Customers

Palghar, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- NIRLON is the leader in the manufacturing of non-stick cookware and kitchen products. The manufacturer constantly introduces new ideas, solutions and technologies to the market. The pots and pans from NIRLON have brought forth a revolution of fresh hues and colours in non-stick cookware. Cookware has never been the same again. NIRLON has changed the perception of cookware from black and boring to bright and exciting. NIRLON customers often match their cookware to the shade of their kitchen cabinets, setting of the living room or other interior factor.



During a latest personal interview, the spokesperson of NIRLON asserted, "We focus on innovation in our products, and this can be noticed in our latest collection of ceramic cookware. Our products are made for making beautiful memories in the kitchen and on everyone's dining table. Our customers also love to share them as treasured gifts. Each of our products comes in a beautifully designed gift box. The uniqueness, reasonable price range and classy designs of our items make them the best choices for gifting."



Be it a housewarming party, a birthday, a wedding or an anniversary; people can confidently get ceramic cookware to offer as the perfect gift on every occasion. The legacy brand of NIRLON provides state-of-the-art cookware sets and kitchen products that enable people to cook tasty and healthy food without a mess. The manufacturer supplies non-stick ceramic tawas, frying pans, kadhais and casseroles with glass lids in different sizes to meet the varied requirements of its customers. People can also get ceramic cookware with an induction base.



The spokesperson further informed, "Our ceramic cooking utensils are made from the non-toxic raw material. It brings warmth to every meal by creating a perfect blend of beauty and functionality. Cooking is a daily affair, and the right equipment makes the whole task exciting and fun. Thus, we make ceramic kadhais from high-grade aluminium and steel, delivering premium-quality performance every day. In addition, our kadhais ensure healthy cooking as they minimize the amount of oil needed for cooking. Our cookware is also easy to clean and maintain."



NIRLON cookware displays a sleek design that goes beyond aesthetics. This design is also functional when it comes to storage. The sturdy spiral induction bottom of ceramic kadhais makes them compatible with induction cookers and gas stoves alike. The kadhai's tempered glass lid with steam vents allows for monitoring the cooking process without lifting the lid and releasing the moisture. Apart from that, the NIRLON utensils have strong handles that are well insulated to protect the users' hands from heat.



Established in the year 1994, NIRLON is a renowned manufacturer and provider of kitchen utensils and products. The manufacturer offers them all from the best cookware non stick to pure aluminium and hard anodized cookware. The product range of NIRLON goes from saucepans, grill pans, and tadka pans to appam patra, appa chetty, Chinese woks, handis and toasters. The manufacturer receives inspiration from several global trends to create beautiful kitchen stories that bring out the culinary artists.



