Nisin Market 2020 – Covering Impact of COVID-19, Financial Information, Developments, SWOT Analysis by 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Nisin is a bio-preservative that is produced by fermenting food-grade bacteria, Lactococcus Lactis. In terms of chemical composition, it is a polycyclic antibacterial peptide that is utilized as a natural preservative across the food & beverage industry. It is generally effective across a pH range of 3.5 to 8 and increases the shelf life of food products and beverages. It consists of approximately 34 amino acid residues, including lanthionine (Lan), methyllanthionine (MeLan), and didehydroalanine (Dha). It is also a preferred preservative in the pharmaceutical industry.



In addition, nisin also holds application in the food packaging domain and can effectively serve as an ideal preservative through controlled release on the surface of the food from polymer packaging. When used in combination with miconazole, nisin is researched to serve best for the possible treatment for the infections associated with clostridium difficile. The said chemical compound is widely used in the biomedical field. Since the discovery of nisin, it has gained enough popularity in the food industry as the suitable alternative to biopreservative. Nonetheless, its demonstrated safety for more than 40 years, its applications have been increasing in the fields of biomedical industry.



Prominent Players:



Some of the key players in the global nisin market include DSM N.V., DuPont, Handary S.A., Mayasan Biotech, Cayman Chemicals, Galactic, Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Chihon Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bioengineering, and SIVEELE B.V., among others.



Growing Factors:



The growing popularity of organic food coupled with the increasing preference for natural preservatives are driving the growth of the nisin market. The number of health-conscious consumers across the globe is also increasing rapidly, further boosting the market growth. The applicability of nisin in a broad spectrum of food & beverages is a crucial factor that will influence the market positively during the forecast period. However, the high prices of natural preservatives, such as nisin, and a complex manufacturing process may hamper the market growth to a certain extent.



The awareness regarding the benefits offered by organic food and natural preservatives, such as nisin, among consumers is rising. The buying patterns of such consumers are often influenced by ingredients contained in the food that they are buying. This will boost the popularity of nisin among health-conscious consumers and propel the market growth. However, most food & beverage manufacturers quote higher prices for food containing organic ingredients and natural preservatives to extract more profits from the sale. This may encourage customers to consider the non-organic as well as other organic counterparts.



Nisin Market By Application:



1.Dairy Products;

2.Meat, Poultry, & Seafood;

3.Bakery & Confectionery;

4.Canned & Frozen Food; and Beverages



Regional Analysis:



North America dominated the nisin market in 2019 owing to the high demand for organic foods & preservatives and Europe held the second-largest market share owing to the presence of established players. However, the nisin market in the Asia Pacific has several established players as well as new entrants and will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth in the Asia Pacific can be attributed to increasing per capita income and growing disposable income coupled with rising population and rapid urbanization.



